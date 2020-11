Creative table decor for Autumn and Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This particular holiday season might be smaller celebrations for many, Home Style Expert, Bethanie Jean joined Good Morning San Diego demonstrate how to make the small feel special, and in many ways brighter, bigger and even better just for the special few of your tightest knit crew.

Jean showed some fun and creative, table-scapes for Autumn that utilizing thrift shops for mixing and matching with vintage plate ware.