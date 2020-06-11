Crews are on scene battling a wildfire in Lawson Valley, near Jamul





Wildfire burning in Lawson Valley, near Jamul Crews battling fire in the 17000 block of Skyline Truck Trail in Lawson Valley, near Jamul. Posted by KUSI News on Thursday, June 11, 2020

LAWSON VALLEY (CNS) – A wildfire spread over swaths of brushy open terrain near Jamul Thursday, prompting residential evacuations and a road closure.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons off the 17000 block of Skyline Truck Trail in Lawson Valley shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Within an hour, the flames had spread over about 20 acres and were threatening at least one structure, the state agency reported.

As ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the blaze, authorities issued an evacuation order for homes between the 15600 and 17700 blocks of Skyline Truck Trail, and shut down the rural roadway between Honey Springs and Lawson Valley roads.

#SkylineFire in Lawson Valley [update] The fire is continuing to grow at a moderate rate of spread, there is a structure threat in the area. pic.twitter.com/JxyeZncmgA — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2020