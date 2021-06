Crews kayak to raise funds for the ‘Alzheimer’s Association’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting its annual fundraiser with a kayaking event today.

“The Longest Day” is a “Create Your Own” fundraiser benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Kayaking for a Cure” meets today: 3 p.m. at Kellogg’s Beach, Point Loma.

For more information visit: alz.org/sandiego

Jennifer Jordan, Volunteer at the Alzheimer’s Association, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the event.