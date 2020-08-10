Crews work to put out a two-alarm fire at La Jolla home





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Firefighters Monday morning were battling a two-alarm blaze at a La Jolla home.

The fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at a two-story house on Caminito La Paz, a dead-end street off Hidden Valley Road south of La Jolla Parkway, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews arrived at the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the house’s second story. Nearby homes were evacuated as crews battled the blaze.

As of 5:10 a.m., crews were still working to knock down the flames. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.