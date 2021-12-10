With recent spike in crimes across California, is it as bad as we think?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with KUSI political contributor, Tom Del Beccaro about the rising crime rates in California.

The LAPD reports that in the first 24 weeks of 2021, reports of shots fired were up 48 percent. The number of people wounded by gun violence was up 50 percent and homicides were up 26 percent. Los Angeles is on track to record 437 murders this year, the most since 2006.