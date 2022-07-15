Crime rates are on the rise across the nation. What is going on?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Crime rates continue to rise throughout California and across the nation. What is going on?

16 Starbucks stores across the nation are closing due to “safety concerns”, 6 of them just in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles stores are closing because of the drug use among customers and non paying individuals scaring employees.

In New York, a bodega clerk is being accused of fatally stabbing a man who according to reports, “threatened his life.”

Bodega clerk, Jose Alba, claims he was defending himself during an altercation earlier this month when a customer at his store attacked him, resulting in the death of the attacker Austin Simon.

“He wanted me to come apologize to the girl,” Alba told an investigator, according to the complaint. “I took the knife we use to open boxes and I stabbed him.”

Anne Marie Schubert, DA in Sacramento, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the rising crime concerns around the state.