Crimedoor app recreates crime scene using augmented reality





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new app uses augmented reality to take people inside a crime scene. It’s called CrimeDoor. Creators say they use photos from the scene along with evidence to accurately create the scene in 3D.

One of the cases highlighted is the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in the Spreckles Mansion.

Rebecca died two days after 6-year-old Max, son of her boyfriend Jonah Shacknai, fell from the staircase of the mansion.

Rebecca and her younger sister were the only ones home at the time of the child’s accident. Max died later that week on July 16.

Sheriff Bill Gore announced two months later that Rebecca’s death was a suicide and that the child’s death was an accident.

Rebecca’s family disagreed and filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her boyfriend’s brother, the one who found her, Adam Shacknai.

A jury found him guilty, but that judgement was overturned on appeals, finally coming to a settlement of 600 thousand dollars.

Other notable cases featured on the CrimeDoor app include JonBenet Ramsey, Bette Broderick, and the McDonald’s Massacre.