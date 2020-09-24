Criminal Defense Attorney Vik Bajaj breaks down grand jury indictment of officers in Breonna Taylor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Anger, frustration, and sadness was showcased after the Attorney General of Kentucky announced charges handed down by a grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case.

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron said, “The truth is now before us. The facts have been examined and a grand jury, comprised of our peers, fellow citizens, has made a decision.”

Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanted endangerment.

The other two officers, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, won’t face any charges because they were “justified in their use of force.”

KUSI Contributor and Criminal Defense Attorney Vik Bajaj broke down the grand jury decision on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.