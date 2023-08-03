Criminal Defense Attorney Vik Bajaj: Our Republic will forever be changed with Trump’s indictment

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is due in court for his third arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Trump is facing charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, as he believes that it was conducted unfairly. Trump supporters agree, as they point to drastic election changes due to COVID, censorship from big tech, and the government labeling Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian Disinformation.”

Nevertheless, Trump is being charged for exercising his First Amendment right to free speech.

Prosecutors allege Trump’s actions fueled the so-called “insurrection” at the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Trump will be arraigned this afternoon on four charges:

Conspiracy to defraud the United States

Conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstructing a congressional proceeding

Conspiracy against voting rights

Trump’s team has slammed the indictment as blatant election interference ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump himself has been vocal on TRUTH Social in opposition to the indictment, most recently posting, “I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION.”

Trump’s support has significantly grown with each indictment.

Criminal Defense Attorney Vik Bajaj joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to preview the arraignment, and explain why he believes our Republic is forever changed by these charges. Bajaj also noted that he expects the prosecutors to argue that Donald J. Trump is responsible for the death of Ashli Babbitt.

The complete indictment is below: