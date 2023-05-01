Criminal homeless forcing downtown San Diego homeowners to move out





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, an East Village resident witnessed a homeless man swinging a large knife around, even slamming it into a cement building.

The cops arrived but since it is not illegal to possess a knife, the man was not taken into custody, despite the video showing he is not mentally stable.

Then a few days later, the same man was caught on video (below) pulling what looked like a gun on a woman he was in some sort of argument with.

Both incidents happened on the corner of 15th and Market St, where Retired Marine Giorgio Kirylo lives. Kirylo called San Diego Police after he saw the gun, and they arrived and told Kirylo they were arresting the man.

But the next morning, the man was back at his tent causing a scene. San Diego Police said the man had an airsoft gun, not a real gun.

San Diegans did not like that answer, as the man still pointed the airsoft gun at a woman, acting as if it were a real gun.

Kirylo is the leading voice of the newly formed “East Village Doers” group, as they work to bring awareness to the dangerous, criminal acts committed by the homeless right outside the building they live in.

Mayor Todd Gloria, along with other elected Democrats, insist the out-of-control homeless crisis is simply a housing issue, as they blame high rents for the record-high homeless population.

But Kirylo and the East Village Doers aren’t buying it. They engage with the homeless every single day, and have video proof of the homeless selling drugs, using drugs, going to the bathroom on the sidewalk, running around naked, and brandishing weapons in broad daylight.

Kirylo told KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano that many of the homeless were released from our jails, and that is directly correlated with the increase of low-level criminals living on the streets. Kirylo added that pre-pandemic, there was about 5,900 inmates, and now there is 2,900.

KUSI reached out to San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez, asking if the county jail is full, and her answer was not as straight forward as you would expect.

Sheriff Martinez said the jails are currently full, but, only according to their current staffing levels. Martinez gave KUSI News a statement that reads, “We are at capacity given our current staffing levels and the type of individuals in our custody. We have the ability to be about 70% of our capacity ratings, due to those conditions.”

