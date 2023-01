Crisis at the border worsens, illegal drugs slip through

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Migrants continue to cross into the United States via the southern border due to Biden’s lacking migration policies.

As record numbers of asylum seekers cross over, cartels have taken advantage of the mass migration to push greater quantities of drugs over the border as well.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Former U.S Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott to discuss the repercussions for American citizens.