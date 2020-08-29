Cristian’s Big Heart 5K goes virtual for 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cristian’s Big Heart 5k celebrates the life of Cristian Acosta-Flores who passed away September 1, 2014, one day shy of his 19th birthday.

Cristian’s life was cut tragically short due to complications from an undiagnosed enlarged heart.

The name “Cristian’s Big Heart 5k” sheds light on this important health issue but also reminds his friends and family of the way Cristian loved and lived.

To continue providing free Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Youth services in San Diego join the virtual 5K, August 29-Sept 2.