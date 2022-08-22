Cristian’s Big Heart 5k on Aug. 29 celebrates the life of Cristian Acosta-Flores

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cristian’s Big Heart 5k celebrates the life of Cristian Acosta-Flores who passed away on Sept. 1, 2014, one day shy of his 19th birthday. Cristian’s life was cut tragically short due to complications from an undiagnosed enlarged heart.

Cristian’s mother, Tanya, and father, William, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the upcoming 5k on Sunday Aug. 28, and what the community efforts have meant to them.

The name “Cristian’s Big Heart” sheds light on this important health issue but also reminds his friends and family of the way Cristian loved and lived.

All proceeds support the Eric Paredes Save a Life Foundation and “Screen Your Teen”, a free youth heart screening program in San Diego County.

For more information, visit https://www.cristiansbigheart.org/.