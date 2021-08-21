Cristian’s Big Heart 5K Virtual Race shines a light on heart health for kids

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cristian’s Big Heart 5K Virtual Race shines a light on heart health for kids.

The race will be held on Aug. 28 through Sept. 2 (Cristian’s birthday) and will raise money to bring heart health to local kids ages 12-25.

Tanya Flores, Cristian’s mom, and Memo Flores, Cristian’s dad, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the race.

The race stems from Cristian Flores passing on Sept. 1, 2014, due to complications from an enlarged heart.

The #1 killer of student athletes remains cardiac arrest.

To register or donate for the race visit www.cristiansbigheart.org

To register your teenager for a free heart screening, visit: https://epsavealife.org/