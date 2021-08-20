Cristian’s Big Heart 5K virtual race shines light on heart health for kids

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cristian passed away on September 1, 2014, one day shy of his 19th birthday. Cristian’s life was cut tragically short due to complications from an undiagnosed enlarged heart.

The name “Cristian’s Big Heart” sheds light on this important health issue but also reminds his friends and family of the way Cristian loved and lived. His Big Heart always lent a hand, encouraged others, and cared deeply for those around him.

Cristians Big Heart 5k is a Virtual Race which will be held August 28th thru September 2nd (Cristians Birthday) What better way to remember Cristian and raise money for a great cause than running with us that weekend.

They invite people to walk, run, jog, hike, bike…or do whatever activity they can to get themselves moving on the anniversary weekend of his passing.

Tanya and Memo Flores joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event honoring their son.