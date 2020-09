Cristina Antelo discusses former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At the age of 87, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away, leaving behind a substantive legacy.

Bringing her advice from working on Wall Street and from serving as an advisor to some of our nation’s top elected officials, Cristina Antelo of Ferox Strategies joins KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the legacy left behind Former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.