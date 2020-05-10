Critical Care Registered Nurse and USD Nursing Student Spent a month helping in NYC Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A University of San Diego Doctor of Nursing Practice student, spent a month treating COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit in a New York hospital.

Along with her nursing studies, Elena is a Critical Care nurse, as well as a hospice nurse in San Diego with expertise in end-of-life care.

Elena said she answered the call to help in New York, in large part, because she wanted to make sure that COVID-19 patients did not die alone.

Johns joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her experience working with COVID-19 patients in New York City and how she tried to connect COVID-19 patients with their families at home.