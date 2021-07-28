Critics weigh in on new CDC mask guidelines





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing course on some mask guidelines.

The agency announced Tuesday that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The recommendations cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people.

The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

Emergency Medicine and Public Health Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about vaccinated people wearing masks in areas experiencing “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission. “Unfortunately there is nothing that will do more to foment vaccine hesitancy than a decision like this one,” said Victory.

Board Certified Primary Care Physician, Jeff Barke, also joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Delta variant and new mask guidelines and said the problem with all these guidelines is that no one answering the question at what cost.

“New research reveals the Delta variant is much more transmissible and expected to lead to a growing number of cases in vaccinated individuals while primarily striking the unvaccinated,” San Diego County health officials stated, adding that they were following “the latest CDC guidance in recommending the universal wearing of masks by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings.”