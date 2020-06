Critter Camp at Helen Woodward Animal Center

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – If you’re searching for a summer camp experience for your kids, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Virtual Critter Camp gives children the chance to meet several different animals each day and learn how they’re practically superheroes.

There’s a different theme each day with a fun craft they can follow along with at home and various activities to provide some spectacular educational entertainment.