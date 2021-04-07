Critter Encounters is providing up close animal presentations to the community





RAMONA (KUSI)- The Animal Bond Academy is a local nonprofit that started as a result of COVID-19. Founder, Dr. Annie Petersen discusses how many animal sanctuaries and humane education organizations were heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and caused them to lose business.

Critter Encounters was one of the first organizations to be involved with The Animal Bond Academy. The Animal Bond Academy was able to provide new ways for the community to still learn about the animals at Critter Encounters.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was in Ramona and got to speak with Dr. Annie Petersen and Andrea Burgan, founder of Critter Encounters about their programs.

Andrea Burgan says, “We were able to provide humane education to the community through zoom but we are now offering private up close presentations of the animals by appointment only.

Some of the animals you will meet include: Fennec fox, Tegu (dog sized lizard), Great Horned Owl, pot bellied pigs (including a 4 month old) and an approachable Red Tailed Hawk (rescued through Project Wildlife).