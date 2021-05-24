CroBean Cafe & Bakery is fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

ALPINE, CA (KUSI)- CroBean Cafe & Bakery is taking part in raising funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by donating 20-percent of their sales in weekdays from 12:00pm-6:00pm.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was in Alpine to talk with the owners about why they made the decision to contribute.

“We saw that Mark Mathis was going to be a server one night at a restaurant and donate his tips to Lauren Phinney’s Woman of the Year Campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma society, and we wanted to help” – Heather Allen

Heather Allen and Loic Laffargue share their personal story to us on Good Morning San Diego. A story about a young boy who is undergoing treatment.

They will be donating 20-percent of the sales they make until the campaign is over.