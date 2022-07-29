“Cross Border Xpress” pedestrian bridge hits major milestone

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Cross Border Xpress” pedestrian bridge that connects San Diego to the Tijuana Airport is hitting a major milestone Thursday afternoon.

A surprise party seven years in the making, the “Cross Border Xpress” pedestrian bridge is celebrating 15 million passengers crossing directly between the TJ airport and the United States.

They didn’t hold back, they brought out the mariachi band and everything.

Guests were truly blown away.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live at the bridge with the big news.