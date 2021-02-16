Cross Country running with smiles in the North County TPHS against LCC

Nick James
Posted:

Nick James

Cross Country in full swing in the North County with La Costa Canyon and Torrey Pines high school getting after it in a dual meet. It was not about who won or who lost.  Or who possibly may have hit a P.R. (Personal Record). It was about the Camaraderie of being with fellow classmates once again. After nearly a year of not competing, student athletes were able to be outside, let there hair down so to speak and do what they love.

. The first of four meets with a condensed schedule in the works went great, running through with flying colors.

