Cross Country running with smiles in the North County TPHS against LCC

Cross Country in full swing in the North County with La Costa Canyon and Torrey Pines high school getting after it in a dual meet. It was not about who won or who lost. Or who possibly may have hit a P.R. (Personal Record). It was about the Camaraderie of being with fellow classmates once again. After nearly a year of not competing, student athletes were able to be outside, let there hair down so to speak and do what they love.

. The first of four meets with a condensed schedule in the works went great, running through with flying colors.