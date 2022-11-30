Crowd protests Iranian regime during World Cup





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Iranian community in San Diego is large and active.

Many gathered on Nov. 29 during the World Cup US vs. Iran game to protest the nation’s Islamic regime.

Protests in the country of Iran have exploded recently following the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the religious morality police. Iranians and their allies in San Diego said that protests in the states are their way of supporting the calls for change in Iran.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live at the scene of the protest to get the voices of those involved.