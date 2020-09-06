Crowded pro-Trump boat parade planned in San Diego Bay





Organizers say they expect more than 2,000 boats and tens of thousands of people to attend a pro-Trump boat parade at San Diego Bay.https://bit.ly/2R6Y0H3 Posted by KUSI News on Sunday, September 6, 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 elections around the corner and organizers and holding a second San Diego Bay Boat Parade to support President Donald J.Trump’s re-election bid.

There is no registration to be in the event, so everyone is welcome to participate.

Organizers Garcia and Chris Stoddard said they expect more than 2,000 boats and tens of thousands of people to attend the event.

The President Trump Boat Parade San Diego Bay Facebook page has over 1,000 RSVP’s.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday September 6 and last for at least two hours.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic Recreational boating are allowed for vessels on which all occupants are members of the same household.