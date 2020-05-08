Crsystal Gardens Florist adjusts operations to adhere to new coronavirus restrictions to reopen

POWAY (KUSI) – With the easing of more restrictions in the statewide stay-at-home order, retail and related manufacturing businesses in San Diego County can begin opening tomorrow, but only for delivery or curbside pickup.

Retail and manufacturing businesses are being allowed to reopen because they represent a lower risk of spreading COVID-19. They include shops that sell books, shoes, clothing, music, jewelry and sporting goods among others.

When businesses open their doors, they must do it safely. They are not allowed to have customers inside and must prepare and post a Safe Reopening Plan to ensure the safety of employees and the public.

The plan also ensures proper sanitation, physical distancing and general business practices. Businesses should also review and refer to the state checklist for their specific industry, such as the Retailer guidance and checklist, when completing the County plan.

“Businesses should make sure that the social distancing and face covering guidelines are being followed,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “These guidelines remain in place to protect San Diegans from getting and spreading the virus.”

As we approach Mother’s Day, florists around the county are preparing for a myriad of orders for their customers.

KUSI’s Jason Austell visited Crystal Gardens Florist in Poway where he spoke with Jeannine Hume about the modifications made to their normal operations in order to comply with the loosened coronavirus restrictions.

Crystal Gardens Florist can send flower delivery to CA and surrounding areas as well as to cities across the country through our nationwide network of florists. For those last-minute gifts, Crystal Gardens Florist is pleased to offer same day flower delivery at no extra cost.

Their shop serves the following areas: Poway, Rancho Bernado, Rancho Penasquitos, Scripps Ranch and most San Diego zips.