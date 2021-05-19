Cruise crew members vaccination clinic to move toward resumption of cruising

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sharp HealthCare to vaccinate nearly 450 crew members Wednesday from one Princess Cruises and two Holland America Line ships as part of a larger effort to help make it safe to resume cruising.

Holland America Line’s Koningsdam will arrive in San Diego Wednesday at the B Street Cruise Terminal and 126 crew members will receive their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Sharp’s vaccination team said they will travel by boat to the Royal Princess, which will be anchored off the San Diego coast, to vaccinate 144 crew members aboard the ship.

Sharp’s team will again tender out to Holland America Line’s Noordam Thursday to vaccinate 179 crew members.