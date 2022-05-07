Cruise nights return to National City after 30-year ban





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After decades of being banned, cruising is making a comeback to National City Friday night on Highland Avenue.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo Solis joined KUSI on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the history of the cruising ban in her city and details about the event.

The city classified cruising as “the repetitive driving of a motor vehicle two or more times within a four-hour period, in the same direction, past a traffic-control point in traffic which is congested at or near the traffic-control point.”

In effort to curb violence on Highland Avenue that was associated with cruising, a ban was implemented in the 90s.

If someone was found guilty of cruising they could have been fined $1,000 and spend up to six months behind bars.

The United Lowrider Coalition has fought for months to remove this cruising ban, and National City leaders are giving cruisers a period to show the activity can reenter the city safely.