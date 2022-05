Cruising Highland asked to pay an $8,000 fee for the next cruising Highland set for June 3 event





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time in 30 years, “Cruising Highland” event was held on the first Friday of May this month and it was a huge success.

Now the organizers are being asked to pay an $8,000 fee to hold the next one in June.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo Solis joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to give us an update on the situation.