Cruising Highland Avenue returns to National City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After decades of being banned, cruising is making a comeback to National City Friday night on Highland Avenue.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo Solis joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the history of the cruising ban in her city and details about the event.

“Cruising” is defined as driving a car slowly as a form of recreation and hanging out.

In effort to curb violence on Highland Avenue that was associated with cruising, a ban was implemented in the 90s.

The United Lowrider Coalition has fought for months to remove this cruising ban, and National City leaders are giving cruisers a period to show the activity can reenter the city safely.