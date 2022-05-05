Cruising Highland returns to National City the first Friday of every month until October

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – After decades of being banned, cruising is making a comeback to National City this Friday night on Highland Avenue.

The United Lowrider Coalition has fought for months to get the cruising ban repealed and National City leaders are giving them a period to show it can come back safely.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to invite the public to come check it out!