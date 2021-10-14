Crypto investors are making tons of money off SHIBA INU coin

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular among investors, and more importantly, many are becoming more valuable.

In addition to the most known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, there are altcoins. SHIBA INU Coin has become one of the most mentioned coins online this month, and it is making investors are excited.

The common phrase used among crypto investors is “to the moon,” referring to increases in value among their coins.

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted out a photo of a Shiba Inu dog, which triggered the SHIBA INU coin to sharply jump in price, making many people tons of money.

Financial Analyst on YouTube, and former California gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how and why SHIBA INU coin is increasing in value, and why he decided to invest in the cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing this article, SHIB’s price is $0.00002851.

To check on SHIBA INU’s current price, click here.