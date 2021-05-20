Cryptocurrencies plunge after Beijing cracks down on digital coins

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Prices of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin dropped significantly today, as much as 30% within 24 hours.

The day before, regulators in China had announced a crackdown on cryptocurrencies, barring financial institutions and payment companies from performing any services in regards to cryptocurrency transactions.

Essentially, banks and online payment methods are not allowed to offer services using cryptocurrency such as registration, trading, clearing and settlement.

However, the move from China is not the sole reason for the steep drops, but rather the straw that broke the camel’s back in a week that has seen a decline in cryptocurrency.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced that Tesla would not be accepting Bitcoin payments, which differed from an earlier statement.

While it may seem mysterious, cryptocurrency is simply a form of payment that can be exchanged for online goods and services.

Sully Sullivan, KUSI Contributor and Co Host of On The Air, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the sudden drop in cryptocurrency.

Currency needs stability, Sullivan noted, so that merchants and consumers can decide fair prices for goods and services.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have been unstable throughout much of their history, Sullivan added.

Sullivan illustrated this point with the example of Bitcoin trading at near $20,000 in December 2017, but dropping to $3,200 one year later.

Popularity and reliability do not always go hand in hand, Sullivan emphasized.