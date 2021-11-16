Cryptocurrency 101: The Basics





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego new cryptocurrency contributor, Alvin Tabios, discussed with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on the basics of cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is the first digital cryptocurrency, it’s based on a block chain, which is the highest form of security for online currency.

No, cryptocurrency is not physical you do not see it physically. It is used on a peer to peer basis.

All of your money is still tracked, though your name is not on the bitcoin.

It is still possible to find profit in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, but there are always risks when you get involved.

There is more information in the interview explanation between Paul Rudy and Alvin Tabios.