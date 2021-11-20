Cryptocurrency 101

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cryptocurrency is taking a stronger and stronger hold on the world — but most people are still unfamiliar, if at all aware, with it.

Alvin Tabios, Cryptocurrency Advocate, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what exactly cryptocurrency is.

Cryptocurrency or Bitcoin is the first digital currency based on the new technology of blockchain, Tabios described.

Blockchain is the highest form of security, Tabios said, and will be a good platform to use in the future.

In essence, Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator.