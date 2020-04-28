Crystal’s Nails and Spa in Lakeside becomes temporary sewing shop to make masks amid coronavirus pandemic





LAKESIDE (KUSI) – There is a lot of buzz about Crystal’s Nails and Spa in Lakeside because the nails technicians are busy working even during the Stay-at Home order.

How can that be? A closer look through the windows shows you exactly what’s going on. “As you can see, we are practicing social distancing,” said Paul Vo the manager at Crystal’s Nails. The nail shop has turned into a temporary sewing shop.

Vo said it all started three weeks ago when they started making masks at home for themselves and their family members. Then, they quickly realized there was a huge need for more out there.

“Health is more important than money so we’re able to dig into our savings to help the community fight this crisis,” said Vo.

Crystal’s Nails now gets requests from hospitals and non-profits. “Healthcare, medical, fire department,grocery workers all the essential workers,” said Vo.

All the masks they make are free. The shop focuses on essential workers but it is giving away extra masks at the end of the day to the general public. It’s one per person, Monday through Friday,from 3 to 6 PM.

Just come to the front of the door, and they’ll slip you a mask through the mail slot.

If you need more than one mask, you can put an order in by going to Crystal’s Nails and Spa’s Facebook page. Please do not call. They say the shop is too busy to answer the phone.

Lakeside nail shop turns into a temporary sewing shop to make free mask for anyone who needs one.

Details on @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/rHxIa2ZTTv — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) April 28, 2020