CSUSM basketball sits at 10-0 and cracks top 10 in NABC coaches poll

The Cal State San Marcos basketball team has tied their best start in program history with a 10-0 record. Saturday they play Sonoma State looking to set program history as the first team to 11 wins to start the season.

But, that isn’t the only history they have made. They also cracked the top 10 and are sitting at No. 9 in the NABC coaches poll for the first time.

And they aren’t even close to finished rewriting the Cougars history books.