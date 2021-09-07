Cuba passes ‘misinformation’ legislation calling online criticism of government ‘cyberterrorism’





CUBA (KUSI) – Last week, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors passed Chair Nathan Fletcher’s resolution to declare “COVID-19 misinformation” a public health crisis.

Fletcher’s first-of-its-kinds legislation drew outrage from the San Diego community, as hundred of speakers waited hours to give a two-minute speech in opposition to the resolution. But despite hours and hours of opposition, the resolution passed with a party line vote, 3-2.

Both Republican Supervisors, Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson voted against it.

About a week later, The Daily Wire is reporting that the communist country of Cuba has passed similar legislation. The Daily Wire’s story says Cuba’s “misinformation” law deems online criticism of the Cuban government as “cyberterrorism.”

The Daily Wire’s full report can be read here.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond posted The Daily Wire’s article with the caption, “Great to see Cuba following San Diego County’s lead! 😂”

