Cuddle puppy packages from Helen Woodward Animal Center

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center now has Cuddle Puppy Packages designed to help alleviate stress in the workplace through animal encounters.

People can now support orphan pets while bringing some smiles to a group of your choosing.



The purpose is to reduce stress, increase morale, boost productivity and increase job satisfaction.

“Companies are now realizing the benefits that animals bring to the workplace, as research has proven that the presence of animals helps to reduce stress, promote healing, and relieve depression, which will leave your employees with a PAWsitive perspective,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center spokesperson Jessica Gercke.

The animals in this program will be puppies or specially trained therapy dogs.

HOW IT WORKS:

• Pick a Cuddle-Puppy Package length… Choose between 1 hour, 1 ½ hours, and 2 hours.

• Helen Woodward Animal Center provides everything to make this a ‘pawfect’ puppy experience (x-pen, tarp, blankets, toys, food, water & hand sanitizer etc.)

• They will come to your location of choice (social distancing protocols in place) within 25 miles of the Center.

PRICE:

Varies based upon event, length of visit, number of cuddly critters, so please call or email to get a quote!

For more information, contact Allyssa Gundelfinger, Development and Outreach Assistant at AllyssaG@animalcenter.org or 858-756-4117 ext. 339