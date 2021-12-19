Cuddly Lutsen looks for his fur-ever home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lutsen is a 9-weeks-old Terrier/Cattle dog blend pup that currently weighs 6 pounds but estimated to weigh 25-35 pounds.

Lutsen came from Texas with several other siblings, is super cuddly, and has a lot of energy.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Lutsen are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Fernanda Lopez of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” to present Lutsen.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.