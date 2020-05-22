Curbside SD proposal extends dining and public space into downtown streets and sidewalks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership is committed to advancing the economic prosperity and cultural vitality of Downtown, especially as we navigate the neighborhoods’ safe and gradual reopening.

Curbside San Diego is a vision for pop-up placemaking and activation programs that alters streets and sidewalks to allow safe dining and access to public spaces with appropriate physical distancing in six downtown neighborhoods Safety is the top priority in creating spaces that could support both the community and businesses. Led by broad coalition of 13 organizations focused on supporting different downtown neighborhoods, businesses, mobility and the environment.

These initial six locations are the areas we would like to prioritize; however, additional locations may be requested in the future pending the success of these pilots. Locations are in: Gaslamp Quarter, East Village, Columbia District, Little Italy, City Center Business District, Cortez Hill. Each would have schedules and layouts to meet the needs of its neighborhood and provide an opportunity to collect data on what works best.

Betsy Brennan, President & CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership, discussed the new proposal on Good Morning San Diego.