Curran & Curran Law to file complaint on behalf of hundreds of first responders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A lawsuit is set be filed against the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing on behalf hundreds of first responders who say their rights are being violated.

Many first responders still have pending religious or medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Attorney Michael Curran of Curran & Curran Law joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss that upcoming complaint.