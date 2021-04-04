Curran & Curran Law files a lawsuit against state’s ABC Agency; defends local restaurants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Curran & Curran Law filed a lawsuit against the California Alcohol and Beverage Control Agency last week.

The ABC has issued 14 formal accusations against businesses in San Diego County.

Of those 14, 10 of them were restaurants.

Curran & Curran Law has helped over 800 restaurants, bars and breweries stay open.

Michael Curran, attorney at Curran & Curran Law, joined KUSI to discuss the litigations.