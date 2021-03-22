Curtis Sliwa launches New York mayoral run

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Guardian Angels founder and radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is now a New York City mayoral candidate.

New York City’s next mayor will face challenges as big as any in city history, including leading the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and tackling centuries of racial inequity in policing, education and health care.

Silwa joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his run for mayor of New York City and his thoughts on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward several women who have worked with him.