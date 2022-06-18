Customs and border protection officers make nearly 240,000 arrests in May

CBP is on pace to make over two million arrests this year.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border arrests rose to record levels during the month of May according to a new report.

Customs and border protection officers made nearly 240,000 arrests last month, a 2% jump from April.

CBP is on pace to make over two million arrests this year.

Migrants from all over the world including India, Turkey, and Russia are causing the sharp uptick in crossings.

Rodney Scott, Former US Border Patrol Chief, talked with KUSI’s Matt Prichard on “Good Evening San Diego” about record high border arrests.