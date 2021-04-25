Cute puppy, Yara, in search of patient pup-lovers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Yara is a two-month old shepherd blend pup hoping to find an owner with plenty of patience and love to help her grow.

This pup is currently six pounds and will grow to be about 25 to 45 pounds.

A puppy is similar to having a newborn baby and needs a lot of time to grow to a more mature dog.

Her adoption fee is $525, including a microchip fee, and she is already female-spayed.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is having an Orphaned Objects Earth Day Sale today, April 25, with 25 to 50% off housewares, tagged clothing, furniture pieces, handbags, jewelry and more.

This is an excellent way to shop sustainably, producing less demand for new products.

Make Earth Day everyday!

Fernanda Lopez from Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet brought Yara to KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.