CVESD students return to in-person learning during pandemic recovery

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista Elementary School District students are back in school and learning in-person.

All students were welcomed back on July 21.

Chula Vista Elementary School District’s Assistant Superintendent Matthew Tessier joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the progress on his district’s reopening.

Tessier described that the return of in-person learning has overall gone wonderfully, with only a few hiccups as it was the first days of school, after all.

Around 95% of students opted to return to in-person learning and virtual learning is still an option available for the students who choose to do so.

A small amount of students excelled through the online learning format, Tessier explained, so that option is still available for them.

Parents and students just wanted to know that they would be safe upon their return to school, which has made many of them feel comfortable enough to do so.