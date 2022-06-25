CVPD adopts campus alert system to speed up police response times

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A new Campus Alert system is shortening response times to Chula Vista school emergencies.

In 2020, the Chula Vista Police Department became the first agency in the country to live-stream 911 emergency calls directly to officers in the field. Officers can hear the caller’s actual words and voice providing the sense of urgency, small details that may not be otherwise provided, and immediate updates on the situation and location. Officers also see the caller’s location on a map. This new technology called “Live911”, provides a “head start” to officers monitoring incoming 911 calls by eliminating dispatching delays thus reducing response times. Live911 allows the officer to obtain more information for a better response plan and calculated de-escalation techniques providing better service to the community.