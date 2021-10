CVPD Chief: New evidence might point to where Maya’s body is

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista Police arrested Larry Millete inside his home Tuesday afternoon in connection with his wife’s murder.

Police Chief Roxana Kennedy is asking the public to speak out if they have any new information that could lead to Maya Millete’s whereabouts. Talking to KUSI’s Lauren Phinney, Kennedy discussed how the department is working to bring Maya and her family justice.