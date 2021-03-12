CVS Health adds 119 COVID-19 vaccine sites in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CVS Health announced that it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations as early as Sunday, March 14 at 119 additional CVS Pharmacy locations across California.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

The additional retail locations add to the 167 stores previously activated in the state, bringing to 286 the total number of CVS Pharmacy locations administering a vaccine in California.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: (800) 746-7287 . Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center here: ​https://cvshealth.com/covid-19

CVS Health District Leader, Ralph Baez, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss how the expansion relates to San Diego area.